Cavaliers are in trouble in the East finals, especially if Donovan Mitchell is not fully healthy

NEW YORK — Donovan Mitchell insists he is feeling good. Actually even better than that.

He had better be, or the Cleveland Cavaliers are in trouble.

Questions about Mitchell's health persisted after he and his teammates lost Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals to the New York Knicks on Thursday night. They're down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, and Mitchell twice this week has been asked if he's playing through any sort of injury.

“I’m great,” he said. “Great. Great.”

It's the same word Cleveland's leading scorer used after Game 1, when he scuffled down the stretch as part of a collapse from a 22-point lead to a crushing loss. In Game 2, Mitchell at least showed some signs of progress.

At halftime, coach Kenny Atkinson agreed with the idea that Mitchell was lacking the usual burst on his lift. After scoring just seven points in the first half, Mitchell had 19 in the second to finish with 26.

“After halftime, I thought he was moving well.,” Atkinson said. “Donovan, he’s not complaining about it to me. I did see him trying to work through it — probably some stiffness. But I asked him if he wanted to come out in the fourth quarter and he’s like, ‘I’m fine,’ so I think he’s fine.”

The deficit is not fine and dandy for the Cavaliers, though it is one they are accustomed to overcoming. They trailed Detroit by this same margin last round before winning the series in seven games.

“This isn’t our first time at it,” Mitchell said. “This isn’t our first time facing adversity. We’ve been through two Game 7s, so being down 2-0 is not the biggest challenge.”

There are plenty of big challenges in the East finals, including how to slow down New York's one-two punch of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart and not let either take over. Then add in self-inflicted issues, like Cleveland getting to the free-throw line 32 times but missing 10 of those attempts in a game that got closer at times than the final 109-93 score indicates.

The Cavs made just 37% of their shots from the floor, too, and were 9 of 35 from 3-point range. That's not exactly a winning recipe in the playoffs or any time.

“It wasn’t a great shooting night,” Atkinson said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to put the ball in the hole. Tonight, we didn’t.”

Game 3 on Saturday night will be Cleveland's seventh over a 13-day period, facing an opponent that swept through last round and has what Atkinson calls a “massive rest advantage.” Center Jarrett Allen acknowledged fatigue may be playing a role but didn't want to use it as an excuse for falling behind in the series.

Mitchell is having none of that talk whatsoever.

“We’re not tired,” Mitchell said. “We’re not tired. We’re ready to go for Game 3.”

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