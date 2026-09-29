Case Keenum drives Chicago to 3 touchdowns as the Bears beat the Eagles 27-7

CHICAGO — Case Keenum passed for two touchdowns in his first start in almost three years, and the Chicago Bears shut down Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles for a 27-7 victory on Monday night.

Stepping in for Caleb Williams, Keenum was 24 for 34 for 247 yards. He also scored his first rushing touchdown since 2019 on a 1-yard plunge with 7:19 left, capping a 13-play drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock.

It was Keenum's first action since he started for Houston in a 36-22 loss to Cleveland on Dec. 24, 2023. Williams was sidelined by a right hamstring injury, and Tyson Bagent backed up Keenum after he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Sunday.

Kalif Raymond had six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown as Chicago (2-1) bounced back after an ugly 9-3 loss to Minnesota.

Philadelphia (2-1) turned the ball over three times and failed to record a takeaway for the third consecutive game to begin the season. Hurts was 16 for 25 for 153 yards with an interception, and Saquon Barkley rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries.

Keenum capped Chicago's first drive with a shovel pass to Luther Burden for an 8-yard touchdown, and he connected with a wide-open Raymond on a 41-yard TD in the second half.

Trailing 7-0, Hurts drove Philadelphia deep into Chicago territory in the second quarter before he absorbed a late hit by linebacker D'Marco Jackson along the sideline. Hurts was pulled off the field to be checked for a concussion, and backup Andy Dalton was intercepted by rookie Dillon Thieneman in the back of the end zone with 6:14 left.

Hurts scored on a quarterback sneak as time expired in the first half, but Chicago (2-1) controlled the final two periods.

Hurts was picked off by linebacker T.J. Edwards late in the third quarter. Edwards dropped a potential interception on third down on Philadelphia's first drive of the second half.

Chicago finished with 24 first downs and 128 yards rushing. The Bears had 28 first downs and 281 yards on the ground in a 24-15 win at Philadelphia last season.

Injuries

Bears: LT Braxton Jones departed with 10:22 left in the third because of a knee injury. ... Raymond was shaken up on a punt return with 3:12 remaining in the third, but he returned to the game.

Up next

Eagles: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Bears: Host the New York Jets on Sunday.

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