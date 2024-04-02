Carson Wentz agrees to a 1-year deal with the Chiefs to back up Patrick Mahomes, AP source says

Carson Wentz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been announced.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, joins his fifth team in five years to back up three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He spent last season with the Rams and led Los Angeles to a victory in the final game in his only start.

Blaine Gabbert backed up Mahomes in 2023 when the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl and third in five years.

Wentz was 47-45-1 as a starter in eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Rams. He finished third in AP NFL MVP voting in 2017 but tore two knee ligaments late in the season and watched backup Nick Foles lead the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory.

Wentz last started 17 games in a season for the Colts in 2021, going 9-8. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Wentz has completed 62.7% of his passes for 22,292 yards, 153 TDs and 67 interceptions in a career plagued by injuries and inconsistency.

