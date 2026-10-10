Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will be inactive vs. Lions, AP source says as trade rumors swirl

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday, as trade rumors swirl around the former No. 4 overall pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced.

The 24-year-old Harrison was widely considered a can't-miss prospect when he was selected by the Cardinals in 2024 out of Ohio State, but the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has mostly underwhelmed during his time in the desert.

His production plummeted through the first four games this season, with just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

First-year Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have been supportive of Harrison despite his sparse usage, saying he's doing everything he can to be productive. But the emergence of Michael Wilson — who had his first 1,000-yard receiving season last year — and the presence of All-Pro tight end Trey McBride have made Harrison an afterthought in LaFleur's offense.

Harrison is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Indianapolis Colts.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.