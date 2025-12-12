Canadian concerns growing over whether women's hockey team can defend Olympic title vs. US

The first hint of concern regarding the readiness of Canada’s women’s hockey team was raised by coach Troy Ryan two days before the defending Olympic champions opened their four-game Rivalry Series against the United States last month.

Whatever advantage Canada might have in returning a veteran roster with an edge in international experience isn’t enough to make a difference once the puck drops, Ryan told The Associated Press then. What worried him particularly after a sloppy practice was his players using that experience as a crutch.

“Sometimes what happens with experienced teams that have experienced a lot together, complacency can creep in,” he said.

“When you have trust in people, a lot of times you trust and trust and trust, and it can end up working against you,” Ryan added. “So, ‘Oh, we’ll be fine. Our passing will get better. We’ll be better come the Olympics,’ I don’t believe in that. ... So that's the challenge. How do you keep pushing? How do you keep finding ways to improve?"

A month and three lopsided losses later, in which the U.S. has outscored Canada by a combined 20-6, Ryan's concerns haven't abated.

With less than two months before the women’s tournament opens in Milan, questions are being raised about not only complacency, but whether the Canadians have the wherewithal to keep up with their speedier and younger U.S. rivals.

"There was a lack of compete," Ryan said following a 10-4 loss to the Americans in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday. "We had a meeting this afternoon and it was generally all on compete. And we have to be better competing."

Ryan dismissed questions over whether Canada can compete against its cross-border rivals.

“They’ve got a ton of youth. They’ve got a ton of speed. They’ve got a ton of skill,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t be successful against a group like that. But to do it, you’re going to have to compete. You’re going to have to play with structure.”

The series, which the U.S. leads 16-14 dates to the 2018-19 season, though the U.S.-Canada rivalry is one of the best in sports and plays out at world championships and Olympics as well. Both teams have huge wins.

While Rivalry Series results have previously had little bearing on which nation has the edge in international tournaments, Canada’s performance so far is cause for concern. The 10 goals against were the most the Canadian women have ever allowed to any opponent.

With one series game left on Saturday in Edmonton, and players returning to their respective PWHL and college teams to resume their seasons next week, Ryan has limited practice time to make corrections before heading to Italy.

"Of course this game is frustrating. But we have one more game against them before the Olympics," Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. "These are important games. We didn't show up. It's unacceptable. And we're all aware of it."

The Canadians have the edge in Olympic competition, having won five gold medals to the Americans’ two (1998, 2018). The U.S., however, has closed the gap in world championship play.

Canada still leads with 13 world titles, but the U.S. has won 11, including 10 of the last 14 following a 4-3 overtime win over Canada in the gold-medal game in April.

And the tables have turned in the four years since Canada played a breathtaking, up-tempo style to dominate the 2022 Beijing Games. The Canadians finished 7-0 and outscored their opponents by a whopping margin of 57-10. The closest anyone came to beating them was the U.S. in a 3-2 loss in the gold medal game.

This time, the Americans appear primed to dominate with a team that features several key holdovers in Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Alex Carpenter and Lee Stecklein. Coach John Wroblewski has spent the past four years reinforcing his roster with a collection of youngsters such as defenders Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards, and the goalie tandem of Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips.

Winning three Rivalry Series outings has further motivated the Americans.

“The work doesn’t stop,” Coyne Schofield said. “I don’t think you’re ever satisfied until that final game.”

For Canada, there’s even more work to do in preparation for an Olympic tournament in which the Czech Republic and Finland are showing signs of catching up to the world’s two dominant powers.

“We definitely need to have a big reset and have a plan,” Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque said. “Right now, we have a choice. We have a choice to learn, to get better, to compete harder, to just play Canadian hockey.”

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.