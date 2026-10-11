Cam Little's 57-yard FG gives Jaguars 19-17 win over Eagles in wild finish in London

LONDON — Cam Little grew up playing soccer and watching Premier League games every weekend.

So to line up a game-winning kick for the Jaguars in London was something special.

Little connected from 57 yards as time expired and Jacksonville beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 in a wild finish at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“It was the coolest moment of my career,” said Little, who wore a Manchester United jersey at his postgame news conference.

Little sprinted from midfield into the opposite end zone with his teammates in pursuit and struck a Jude Bellingham-style arms wide celebration in tribute to the England and Real Madrid star.

The improbable scenario was made possible by Ameer Abdullah's 53-yard kickoff return that left 1 second on the clock.

The Eagles had taken a 17-16 lead on Jake Elliott's 48-yard field goal with 8 seconds left — after Little's extra-point attempt was wide left following Parker Washington's 27-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars were using backup snapper DaVon Hamilton after Ross Matiscik left the game with an injury.

Philadelphia, which slipped to 2-3 for the first time since 2021, played without leading rusher Saquon Barkley and receiver DeVonta Smith and with a makeshift offensive line. The Eagles rushed for just 22 yards.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 39 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns — both to Washington — along with an interception for the Jaguars (4-1).

“One of the craziest games, maybe the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of,” Lawrence said, “and I’ve been in some pretty wild ones. Just how cool is this sport? The game’s never over.”

Washington, who caught a 51-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, had six receptions for 124 yards.

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun ensured his team went into halftime with a 14-7 lead by getting past Chris Rodriguez Jr. and tackling Bhayshul Tuten for a loss when Jacksonville went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 1 second left in the half. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni jumped and pumped his first in reaction.

Sirianni was asked about not kicking the ball out of bounds at the end.

“I didn’t make the right decision, and I lost us that game,” the Eagles coach said. “That’s what I said to our guys, and what hurts there is that, you know, the guys fought so hard and then I don’t make the decision that, you know, that I should make at the end of the game, and I cost us that game, and I put that fully on me.”

The Baltimore Ravens had used some late-game heroics in Rio de Janeiro last month to beat the Dallas Cowboys, who took heat for coaching decisions.

Earlier, Eagles backup running back Will Shipley scored on a 2-yard run and Darius Cooper caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.

Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Carter had two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Eagles.

Little's 34-yard field goal in the third quarter made it 14-10.

Wild start

Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a would-be touchdown, but it was called back because of offsetting penalties including a hold by Jacksonville’s Branson Combs.

Meanwhile, there was a scrum at midfield, with pushing and shoving on both sides. Two players were ejected: Jacksonville's Bryan Thomas Jr. and Philadelphia's Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Injuries

Eagles: Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (ankle) warmed up, but was ruled out ahead of the game... OLB Jalyx Hunt was injured on the last play of the first half and was helped off the field. ... DB Michael Carter was ruled out in the third quarter.... CB Quinyon Mitchell was slow to get up after intercepting a pass in the third quarter but returned... Shipley left the game late in second quarter with a foot injury.

Jaguars: LT Anton Harrison was carted off in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury... Long snapper Ross Matiscik left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. ... S Eric Murray (concussion) didn’t dress... DB Jaylon Jones (hamstring) had been ruled out Friday.

Up next

Eagles: Host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Jaguars: Stay in London and host the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

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