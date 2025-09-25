Sports

Cal Raleigh hits MLB-leading 59th and 60th homers to help the Mariners wrap up AL West

By ANDREW DESTIN
Rockies Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh watches his 60th home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)
By ANDREW DESTIN

SEATTLE — (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 59th and 60th home runs of the season and the Seattle Mariners won their fourth AL West title with a 9-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Raleigh opened the scoring in the first inning off Tanner Gordon with a shot to the top deck in right field, and capped it in the eighth with a two-out blast to right off Angel Chivilli. Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco also homered off Gordon (6-8) in the first.

With four games remaining, Raleigh has a chance to break the AL record of 62 set by Yankees star Aaron Judge in 2022.

Luis Castillo (11-8) threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball to help the Mariners — the only team in the major that has never reached the World Series — win for the 16th time in 17 games. Castillo didn’t give up at hit until Blaine Crim hit a solo shot in the fourth.

Eugenio Suárez hit his 48th homer in the seventh.

Key moment

Rodríguez hit a no-doubt, solo shot to left field in the first inning immediately after Raleigh’s blast.

Key stat

Raleigh has 11 multi-home run games this season, tied with Aaron Judge (2022), Hank Greenberg (1938) and Sammy Sosa for the MLB record.

Up next

Rockies right-hander Bradley Blalock (2-5, 9.16) was set to start Thursday night. The Mariners had not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read