Caitlin Clark struggles in front of sold-out Boston Garden crowd but Fever beat Sun 85-77

Caitlin Clark struggles in front of sold-out Boston Garden crowd but Fever beat Sun 85-77 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 15: Aliyah Boston #7 helps Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks to the bench after being taken out of the game with an injury during the second half of a game against the Connecticut Sun at the TD Garden on July 15, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 18 points with 13 rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to an 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,156 at the home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins.

Caitlin Clark struggled during the game, scoring 14 points on 4 for 14 shooting, and walked off the court at the end crying and clutching her right leg. Clark missed five games recently and five others earlier in the season with left leg injuries.

Tina Charles scored 21 points with 11 rebounds for the Sun, who fell to 3-19 for the season — the worst record in the WNBA.

