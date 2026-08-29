Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each score 34 as Fever stay hot with 111-91 victory over Sun

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 34 points as the the Indiana Fever got past the Connecticut Sun 111-91 on Friday.

The pair scored 30 or more for the fourth game this season, extending their WNBA single-season record for a duo.

Clark added 12 assists, marking the fifth time this year she's had a double-double with at least 30 and 10.

Mitchell notched her 24th straight 20-point game in the Fever's final game before a three-week break for the FIBA Women's World Cup. Indiana has won seven of nine as Clark, Aliyah Boston, and coach Stephanie White head to Berlin for the tournament. Boston scored 14 points.

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Diamond Miller finished with 19 points and Nell Angloma had 17 to lead Connecticut, who have lost six of their last eight games.

Indiana went on a 10-0 run to end the first quarter and start the second, nearly erasing all of a 28-14 deficit. Clark and Mitchell then combined for the first 12 points in an 18-2 run to close the first half, giving the Fever 58-43 lead.

After Connecticut cut the deficit to 62-52 midway through the third quarter, Indiana answered with a 14-5 run that extended the margin to 76-57. The Sun never recovered.

During the third quarter, Mitchell dished her 911th assist, moving past current Fever assistant coach Briann January her into second on Indiana's all-time leaders.

The Fever paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton with a dance routine to the song "9 to 5" between the third and fourth quarters.

Up next

Sun: Make the second stop of a three-game road trip Sunday at Dallas.

Fever: Return to action Sept. 18 at Toronto.

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