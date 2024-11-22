Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women's Soccer League team

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has joined Cincinnati's bid for a National Women's Soccer League expansion team.

Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati heads the group trying to bring a women's pro team to the city. The club issued a statement confirming that Clark, a rookie for the Indiana Fever this season, had joined in the effort.

“The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing women's professional soccer to our city,” a team statement said. “Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women's sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region and influence as an athlete and a role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL.”

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman has said the league plans to announce the league's 16th team by the end of the year. The league’s 15th team will begin play in 2026 in Boston.

The Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit play Saturday for this season's NWSL championship at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Clark, who earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists this season for the Fever, who finished 20-20 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

