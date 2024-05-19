Caicedo does a Beckham by scoring from halfway for Chelsea on final day of the Premier League season

LONDON — (AP) — Moises Caicedo has done a David Beckham.

The Chelsea midfielder collected a scrambling clearance from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, took a touch and drove a shot from near the halfway line into the net for a remarkable goal in the teams' final game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The goal from the Ecuador international gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Beckham famously scored from a similar distance for Manchester United on the opening day of the 1996-97 season against Wimbledon in one of the league's most famous goals.

