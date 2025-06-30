Bryce is back: 2-time MVP Harper returns from a wrist injury to give Phillies boost in NL East race

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper got to a point where the condition of his right wrist — bothered by inflammation that stuck him on the injured list — was pretty much as good as it gets.

So it's time to play.

Harper returned from a nearly monthlong layoff with right wrist inflammation to start at first base and bat third for the Phillies on Monday night against San Diego.

“I didn't think I was going to take any other steps forward of feeling better,” Harper said ahead of the game. “I thought we were kind of at a standstill of it feeling the same the last couple of days. From BP to live (pitching), it kind of gave us the same results each day. So, thought today was a good one.”

Harper went on the 10-day injured list on June 6, but the condition has bothered him at least going back to last season.

Harper said when he went on the IL that he felt pain in the wrist during a large portion of last season, when he hit 30 homers while helping the Phillies win the NL East.

A two-time National League MVP and eight-time All-Star, Harper played through the discomfort this season and hit .258 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 57 games. He also missed five games, from May 26 to June 2, with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta's Spencer Strider. Harper went 1 for 11 after he was hit by Strider.

Without Harper, the Phillies are 13-14 overall but still lead the NL East.

To make room on the 26-man roster, infielder Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment.

Manager Rob Thomson said Harper's playing status would be day to day based on how the wrist holds up.

Harper said his wrist does feel “way better” than it did a month ago when he went on the injured list.

“Ultimately, it's going to come down to how I feel each day,” he said.

He is in the seventh year of a $330 million, 13-year contract and has led the Phillies to three straight trips to the playoffs. He was the 2022 NLCS MVP against the Padres when the Phillies reached the World Series. They lost in six games to Houston.

Harper said there was little difference in how the wrist felt between when he swung the bat or had to throw the ball in the field. He didn't necessarily rule out serving as the designated hitter — a spot where Kyle Schwarber has thrived this season with 25 home runs — and Thomson said he didn't know yet if that would be an option.

Phillies rookie sensation Otto Kemp started 20 of 21 games since he was called up to replace Harper in June. Kemp has 10 RBIs in 20 games but was not in Monday's lineup. The right-handed hitting Kemp also can play third base and in the outfield, which leaves plenty of opportunities to earn at-bats even with Harper's return.

“I imagine he's going to stick around and be in our lineup,” Harper said. “He's deserved the right to do that with the way he's played.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.