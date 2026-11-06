Browns to start Shedeur Sanders vs. Saints with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol

BEREA, Ohio — Shedeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback for Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints.

Sanders will get the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol. Watson was on the field for Friday's practice, but did not do any team reps. There is a chance Watson could be cleared on Saturday after being listed as questionable on the injury report.

Coach Todd Monken said that Watson not being able to do any team reps during the three days of practice made it any easy decision to go with Sanders.

“I liked his confidence and the way he operated. He looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in and out of the huddle and I thought he threw the ball extremely well,” Monken said about Sanders.

Sanders was in for four plays last week against Pittsburgh after Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker. The second-year quarterback and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders completed both of his passes for 2 yards.

Watson went back into the game after being cleared by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The 10-year veteran began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night when he was placed in the concussion protocol.

Sanders started the final seven games of his rookie season last year, going 3-4 with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He showed steady improvement throughout the offseason, but was unable to beat out Watson for the starting spot.

“It was valuable, just tapping back into that memory bank, having those reps and everything," Sanders said. "That’s why I’m thankful for this whole offseason and everything and just being out there with the guys each and every day, being able to still get some throws in with them. So I don’t think we lost a step."

Sunday’s game will be a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL draft class. The Saints bypassed Sanders and took Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick. The Browns ended up trading up in the fifth round to select Sanders.

Sanders will face a Saints defense that is 28th in the league in total defense and 23rd against the pass.

“The offense is going to remain mostly the same but some elements with the quarterback run game that might be different," New Orleans defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. "Shedeur has done the same thing. You're seeing a player that has experience.”

Cleveland (5-3) is looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season while New Orleans (2-5) is coming off its bye week.

Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins, second on the team with 3 1/2 sacks, will miss Sunday's game due to an elbow injury.

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