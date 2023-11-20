Browns signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad, AP source says

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

Flacco, who worked out for the Browns on Friday, will finalize a contract with the team on Monday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the imminent move.

The addition of Flacco bolsters Cleveland's quarterback depth after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder fracture. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson's started Sunday's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thompson-Robinson had an uneven performance, but the fifth-round draft pick showed poise by completing four straight passes in the final 1:18 to set up Dustin' Hopkins' game-winning 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

The 38-year-old Flacco will give the Browns an established backup as well as a mentor for Thompson-Robinson, who went 24 of 43 for 165 yards and an interception against the Steelers.

Flacco, who played for the New York Jets last season, has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title after the 2012 season.

Last season, Flacco threw four TD passes as the Jets rallied in the final minutes to stun the Browns.

Cleveland is 7-3 for just the second time since 1999.

