Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion ruled out after helmet-to-helmet hit by Jets' Fitzpatrick

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion was ruled out with a head injury late in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Browns were driving on their second possession and facing first-and-10 from the Jets 25 when Deshaun Watson threw a deep pass to Concepcion, who appeared to make a catch — just as Fitzpatrick put a crushing hit on the receiver, making contact with his helmet and causing the ball to drop out of his hands.

Concepcion immediately went face down on the turf and appeared to be unconscious, not moving as the Browns' training staff rushed out to attend to him.

Several Browns teammates and Jets defensive players — including Fitzpatrick — stood near Concepcion as he was being looked at on the field.

After a few minutes, Concepcion was turned over and he eventually sat up, stood and walked under his own power to the locker room. The Browns ruled him out for the game a few minutes later.

Fitzpatrick was penalized for a hit on a defenseless receiver, the second call on the veteran safety on the drive. He drew a face-mask penalty a few plays earlier while dragging Concepcion out of bounds and pulling off his helmet and sending it flying in the process.

Concepcion was a first-round draft pick, 24th overall, out of Texas A&M in April. He had a 5-yard catch before the injury. Concepcion has 18 receptions for 149 yards in five games.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.