Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders sidelined with oblique injury, unlikely to play against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders remained sidelined from practice Thursday with an oblique injury and it was unlikely he would play in the Browns’ preseason game against the Eagles.

Sanders sustained the injury during drills ahead of practice Wednesday. Sanders and the Browns were in Philadelphia for a pair of joint practices ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

The Browns said Sanders is day to day.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said ahead of Thursday's practice that Sanders would be out “for a little bit” and the team wanted to be smart with his health because the former Colorado standout is “a thrower.”

“If you're a right guard, you can kind of play though that,” Stefanski said. “When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw.”

Sanders wasn't completely ruled out for Saturday's game. Stefanski said backup Joe Flacco won't play against the Eagles. Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and Dillon Gabriel could get the bulk of playing time. Kenny Pickett is limited with a hamstring injury.

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with two first-half touchdown passes to Kaden Davis in his NFL preseason debut in a win over Carolina on Friday night.

The Browns took Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He wasn't selected until the 144th overall pick, a stunning fall for one of the most recognizable players in the draft class.

Sanders finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting last season for Colorado and threw for a school-record 4,134 yards last season.

“Injuries stink for all these guys,” Stefanski said. “They don't want to miss a rep for any reason. There's a way to continue to prepare to continue to get better even when you're not getting those reps because of injury.”

