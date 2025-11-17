Broncos beat Chiefs 22-19 on Lutz's last-second field goal, extending win streak to 8 games

DENVER — Wil Lutz kicked five field goals, including a 35-yard game-winner as time expired Sunday, pushing the Denver Broncos past the Kansas City Chiefs 22-19 for their eighth straight victory.

The Broncos (9-2) all but buried the Chiefs (5-5) in the AFC West, which Kansas City has won ever year since 2016. Chiefs coach Andy Reid fell to 27-5 following a bye week, counting the playoffs and his time with Philadelphia.

Bo Nix set up the game-winning kick with a 32-yard pass to Troy Franklin that got Denver to the Kansas City 15 with under a minute remaining.

Patrick Mahomes gave Kansas City its only lead on a 21-yard touchdown toss to Travis Kelce — the veteran tight end's 84th career TD, one more than previous Chiefs franchise record-holder Priest Holmes. That put the Chiefs up 19-16, but Harrison Butker's extra point was blocked by Frank Crum.

The Broncos tied it at 19-all on Lutz's 54-yarder with 4:10 remaining.

Denver's defense forced Kansas City to go three-and-out when Ja'Quan McMillian sacked Mahomes on third-and-10 from the Chiefs 36.

The Broncos chewed up the final 2:59 by driving 58 yards in 10 plays. They won their 11th straight game at Empower Field, where they haven't lost since October 2024.

Kelce's TD followed a 46-yard pass-interference flag at the Denver 29 on cornerback Riley Moss on an underthrown pass from Mahomes to Hollywood Brown. That came on third-and-19 from the Kansas City 29.

The Broncos' eight-game winning streak is their longest since 2012, when Peyton Manning led Denver to 11 consecutive victories. As a result, the Chiefs' nine-year reign atop the AFC West is in jeopardy.

Jaleel McLaughlin, playing in place of injured starter J.K. Dobbins, who underwent season-ending foot surgery last week, bullied his way in from 4 yards out to break a 6-6 tie in the third quarter.

The Chiefs seized the momentum, however, when Mahomes found Tyquan Thornton for a 61-yard gain to the Denver 11. That set up Kareem Hunt's 2-yard run that tied it at 13. That was KC's first touchdown at Empower Field in 11 quarters.

Both offenses struggled to move the ball against stingy defenses, and the first half featured four short field goals and ended in a 6-6 tie.

Injuries

Chiefs: LG Kingsley Suamataia left in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion.

Broncos: Rookie WR Pat Bryant was evaluated for a concussion after his 48-yard catch with 26 seconds left in the third quarter. ... The Broncos were without several starters, including CB Pat Surtain II (pectoral), ILB Alex Singleton (testicular cancer) and Dobbins (left foot), who will miss the rest of the regular season.

Up next

Chiefs: Visit the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Broncos: After a bye, visit the Washington Commanders on Nov. 30.

