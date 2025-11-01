Brissett will start third straight game at QB for Cardinals because of Murray's foot injury

TEMPE, Ariz. — Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett will start his third straight game at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a lingering foot injury.

Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Saturday that Brissett would start. Murray could still be active and have a role if his foot improves over the next 48 hours.

Murray has been listed as limited on this week's practice reports. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Oct. 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Brissett has played well in Murray's place, throwing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two starts.

The Cardinals (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Cowboys on Monday.

