Brissett fills in for Murray again as Cardinals end 5-game skid with 27-17 victory over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacoby Brissett threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score filling in again for Kyler Murray, and the Arizona Cardinals stopped a five-game losing streak with a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Brissett made his third consecutive start after the week began with expectations of Murray returning from a foot injury coming off the team's open week.

Instead, the Cardinals pivoted to Brissett, with coach Jonathan Gannon saying Murray wasn't quite ready. Arizona (3-5) won for just the second time in the past 18 games when Murray didn't take at least five snaps or sat out entirely.

The Cowboys (3-5-1) couldn't build on the momentum of Sam Williams' blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Marshawn Kneeland, giving up long touchdown drives on Arizona's next two possessions on either side of halftime to fall behind 24-7.

Marvin Harrison had a career-high seven catches for 96 yards, including a 4-yarder for the game's first touchdown. Tight end Trey McBride had a 12-yard TD grab.

After their punt block and recovery for a score, the Cowboys gave up an average of 10.8 yards on the next 15 Arizona plays, including consecutive 16-yard passes right after the Dallas TD and Michael Wilson's 50-yard catch and run on the second play after halftime.

The Cowboys easily reached the Arizona 7 with a first down on the game's first possession, but came away with nothing on a failed fourth-down conversion.

Dallas, which lost consecutive games for the first time under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, totaled just three points on its first three drives inside the Arizona 25, leading to the 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals lost Brissett's first two starts, but not because the 32-year-old veteran was ineffective. He was solid again, going 21 of 31 for 261 yards without an interception, giving him 860 yards, six touchdowns and one pick in three games without Murray.

The last hope for the Cowboys ended with their second lost fumble. Javonte Williams had the ball ripped out as he was going down on a short catch with less than five minutes to go.

Dak Prescott had just one touchdown pass a week after having none as one of the league's best offenses was sluggish again. The scoring toss was a 5-yarder in the fourth quarter for Ryan Flournoy's first career TD.

Going for the tie

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey had the distance but was wide left on a 68-yard field goal attempt to finish the first half. It would have tied the NFL record set a day earlier by Jacksonville's Cam Little, who beat Justin Tucker's mark from 2021 by 2 yards.

Injuries

Cardinals CB Max Melton exited with a concussion in the first and didn't return. ... Cowboys LB Jack Sanborn (groin) was placed on injured reserve before the game.

Up next

Cardinals: At Seattle on Sunday.

Cowboys: Off next week, at Las Vegas in another Monday night game Nov. 17.

The story is corrected to show Jacoby Brissett has 860 yards passing in three games, not 760.

