Brewers trade RHP Aaron Civale to the White Sox for 1B Andrew Vaughn, AP source says

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have traded right-hander Aaron Civale and cash to the Chicago White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn, a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been announced.

The Brewers moved quickly after they announced they were removing Civale from their rotation. The veteran right-hander said he wanted to remain a starter even if it meant leaving Milwaukee.

“We’re exploring opportunities for me to get back into a rotation, whether that’s here or elsewhere,” Civale said Thursday. “That type of decision is out of my hands. We’re exploring the options to give me the chance to do what I do best, and that’s to go out there and start.”

Civale, 30, is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA this season. He has allowed seven runs over 19 innings in four starts since returning from the injured list May 22 after dealing with a hamstring strain.

The Brewers took Civale out of their rotation because they had a surplus of starters after promoting prospect Jacob Misiorowski, who threw five innings of no-hit ball while helping Milwaukee beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 in his major league debut Thursday.

