Brewers starter Dustin May hit by line drive and leaves game after 1 pitch against Mets

NEW YORK — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Dustin May left his start against the New York Mets after one pitch Wednesday night when he was hit in the upper back by A.J. Ewing’s line drive.

Ewing’s 106 mph liner ricocheted off May as he whirled in an attempt to get out of the way. The ball caromed on one hop right to third baseman David Hamilton, who threw out the speedy Mets rookie at first.

May grimaced as he bent forward, favoring the area around his right shoulder blade and armpit. Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy and an athletic trainer went to the mound to check on May, who was surrounded by Brewers infielders.

After a long consultation, May threw several warmup pitches, raising his arm and shaking his right hand between tosses. Murphy then motioned to the dugout and May followed him off the mound.

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Left-hander Robert Gasser, who began warming up in the bullpen after May was struck, entered and retired Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette on four pitchers to end the first inning.

May is a significant member of the starting rotation for the Brewers, who began the night with the best record in the majors at 81-51 as they chase a fourth consecutive NL Central title.

He was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the Aug. 3 trade deadline and is 6-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 outings this season. Making his fourth start for Milwaukee, he became the first major league starter to exit after one pitch since Pablo López with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2021.

The 6-foot-6 May, who turns 29 next month, has undergone Tommy John surgery twice and also required life-saving surgery after he suffered a tear of his esophagus while eating dinner in 2024 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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