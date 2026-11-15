All smiles for Ronaldinho as Brazil great returns to club football with 3rd-tier Ravenna at age 46

RAVENNA, Italy — More than a decade after his retirement, Brazil great Ronaldinho was all smiles as he returned to soccer in an Italian third-division match for Ravenna on Sunday.

The 46-year-old Ronaldinho received a warm welcome at Stadio Bruno Benelli for a local derby against Forlì, which his side won 2-0. He was involved in the buildup for right back Giulio Donati’s first-half goal and celebrated enthusiastically with the scorer and his teammates.

Ronaldinho wore the No. 10 jersey and, while the trademark acceleration has faded with age and gray hairs have sprouted, he looked comfortable linking up play with his assured touch or whipping in crosses.

Ronaldinho signed for the Serie C team in a surprise move in June and it was his first appearance at club level since 2015 for Rio-based side Fluminense.

Ronaldinho was replaced at halftime, with the score 1-0.

Ravenna is seeking promotion from its group in Serie C, which is geographically split into three sets. The club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.

Back to Italy

It is effectively Ronaldinho’s second spell in Italy, albeit at a much lower level, after three seasons with AC Milan from 2008-11, where he won one Serie A title. He also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in a trophy-laden career that included the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the 2005 Ballon d’Or award.

A technically gifted player with a spectacular array of tricks — combined with great strength and a remarkable eye for goal — Ronaldinho was also known for his trademark toothy grin and showmanship on the field.

He scored 94 goals in 207 matches for Barcelona — where in his best club spell he played alongside the emerging soccer great Lionel Messi — and 33 times in 97 games for Brazil.

Ronaldinho also played for Brazilian sides Gremio, Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro, and for Querétaro in Mexico.

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