Braves await test results on Strider's sore elbow following complaints of discomfort in shaky start

ATLANTA — (AP) — Spencer Strider, Atlanta's ace and the major league leader in wins and strikeouts last season, will have tests on his right elbow Saturday after complaining about discomfort in Friday night's game.

Strider lasted only four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He recorded four strikeouts and struggled with control, walking three batters in Atlanta's 6-5 win over Arizona in 10 innings.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider "was complaining about his elbow. ... He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling.”

When asked when Strider felt the discomfort, Snitker said it “might have been throughout the game.” Snitker said he learned of the issue after Strider left the game.

The loss of Strider could be devastating to Atlanta's rotation. Strider was Snitker's choice over Max Fried to open the season as the Braves' No. 1 starter.

Strider was 20-5 in 2023 as he led the majors in wins. His 281 strikeouts also were the most in the big leagues.

The right-hander had a 3.86 ERA last season but his ERA is 7.00 after two starts this year.

If Strider is sidelined for a while, possible candidates to replace him in the rotation include Bryce Elder and A.J. Smith-Shawver. Elder was 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA and earned a spot on the NL All-Star team last season but was beaten out by Reynaldo López for the final spot in the rotation during spring training.

