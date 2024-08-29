Boxer's brother throws a punch at a rival trainer in chaotic post-fight melee

SYDNEY — (AP) — The brother of a boxer who had just been awarded a technical knockout punched the trainer of a rival fighter during a chaotic melee in the ring following a televised bout at the Sydney Arena.

Michael Zerafa received the TKO win on Wednesday night after his opponent Tommy Browne quit after the first round of the catchweight bout due to a biceps injury.

Zerafa wasn’t happy with his rival retiring, and yelled “you quit” when Browne remained on his stool after the second round was set to start.

That triggered a heated argument between Zerafa and Browne's trainer, Tommy Mercuri.

Then Zerafa's brother and cornerman, Jason-Manuel Zerafa, entered the ring, moved around behind an official and threw a punch at the side of Mercuri's head before retreating back behind the boxer.

Zerafa's brother was escorted from the arena. Australian Associated Press later reported that he had been charged by police with assault.

"About 10 p.m. (Wednesday) police were patrolling a sporting event ... when a 26-year-old man assaulted a 60-year-old man during the event,” New South Wales state police said in a statement. “Officers intervened and went to the assistance of the older man, who suffered minor injuries which did not require treatment.”

Jason-Manuel Zerafa was also banned for life by the fight's promoters.

“He will be barred from attending all No Limit Boxing events in future," the promoters said in a statement, adding that the provincial Combat Sports Authority of New South Wales “have been informed of the decision ahead of any additional disciplinary action they may elect to proceed with.”

Retired American boxer Shawn Porter, a two-time former world welterweight champion who was providing television commentary of the fight, said the post-bout altercation in the ring was “unacceptable.”

"If Michael knows his brother has the ability to do that . . . he shouldn’t be in his corner,” Porter said.

Main Event commentator and boxing analyst Peter Badel said Zerafa’s brother shouldn’t be allowed to attend future events.

“I don’t think his brother should be involved in boxing again,” Badel said. “That was disgraceful.”

In the pre-fight week, Browne accused Zerafa of quitting in his previous bout, a second-round knockout loss to WBA middleweight world champion ErIslandy Lara in March.

