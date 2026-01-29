Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on attempted kidnapping and battery charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis remained in a Miami jail on Thursday following his arrest on charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery, court records showed.

A fugitive task force took Davis into custody on Wednesday in Miami’s Design District, according to a social media post by Miami Gardens police.

Police said the charges stemmed from an incident at a Miami Gardens business on Oct. 27, 2025.

A lawyer listed for Davis in court records did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Davis, 31, has had other run-ins with law enforcement in South Florida. Last summer, he was arrested on domestic violence charges, which were later dropped.

The boxer had been scheduled to fight Jake Paul in November, but the match was canceled after a lawsuit was filed against Davis in Miami.

Davis, who is from Baltimore, is a regular in conversations about the best pound-for-pound boxer. The WBA lightweight champion won his first 30 bouts — 28 by knockout — with his devastating punching power drawing sellout crowds from New York to Washington to Las Vegas.

