Blinkova upsets 2023 finalist Rybakina in a super-long tiebreaker at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Anna Blinkova needed 10 match points before finally finishing off an upset over 2023 finalist Elena Rybakina in a half-hour tiebreaker to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Blinkova was a break up in all three sets but third-ranked Rybakina rallied each time. The 2022 Wimbledon champion had six match points of her own before eventually running out of chances in a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (20) defeat.

In terms of points, it was the longest tiebreaker in a women's Grand Slam.

In a momentum-shifting opening match on Rod Laver Arena, top-ranked Iga Swiatek surged back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in an earlier match.

