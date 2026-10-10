Billy Edwards Jr. helps UNC beat No. 25 Pitt 21-17, gives Belichick first win against a ranked foe

PITTSBURGH — Billy Edwards Jr. threw a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second half and North Carolina knocked off No. 25 Pittsburgh 21-17 on Saturday.

Pitt had just taken a 17-14 lead when the Tar Heels immediately responded. Edwards hit Shamar Easter for a 75-yard score down the seam for the go-ahead touchdown, giving coach Bill Belichick his first win against a ranked opponent at North Carolina.

“Every play is designed to be an 80-yard touchdown,” Edwards said. “They obviously don’t all go that way, but it felt really nice to see Shamar catch and run with that.”

It was North Carolina’s (3-2, 1-1) first win against a ranked opponent since defeating No. 25 Miami in 2023 and the Tar Heels’ first ranked road win since taking down No. 9 Miami in 2020.

Edwards completed 18-of-26 passes for 249 yards with touchdowns to Easter and Jelani Thurman, and a pair of interceptions. Demon June also rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Shipp caught six passes for 93 yards.

“It’s great to come in here and win,” Belichick said. “Really proud of our team, we made some great plays and it was just an all-around solid team effort.”

Holden Geriner, a fifth-year senior, completed 27-of-44 passes for 219 yards with two interceptions for Pitt (5-1, 2-1).

Geriner, a 23-year-old transfer from Auburn, made his first collegiate start with sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel out for the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during a victory against Virginia Tech last week.

“Obviously, his first start … he will get better and better just from the experiences,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Got a lot of faith and trust in him. I was happy with the way he played in his first start.”

Geriner sailed a fourth-down pass that was dropped by a wide-open Cataurus Hicks. Pitt later turned the ball over on downs at the North Carolina 21 as the Tar Heels held on for the win.

La’Vell Wright scored two rushing touchdowns for Pitt.

“It’s one game,” Narduzzi said. “Whoever plays in that championship game is going to have a loss. All of our goals are right in front of us.”

It was Belichick’s first time at Acrisure Stadium since a 21-18 New England Patriots win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, 2023. Belichick went 8-3 as a NFL head coach in Acrisure Stadium, including wins in two AFC championship games.

“A lot of memories from being back here, mostly good, but we got waxed a couple times,” Belichick said. “It was great to come in here and win, but most importantly I’m proud for the players and the way they played.”

Pitt honors its past

There was a moment of silence before the national anthem and a video tribute after the first television timeout to honor Mike Ditka, the Pitt All-American who went on to a Hall of Fame career and led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl title as a coach. Ditka passed away at the age of 86 on Friday.

Pitt also celebrated the 50th anniversary of its 1976 national championship team.

Ditka, a three-sport standout at Pitt, led the Panthers in receiving as a tight end from 1958-60, while also playing as a defensive end and punter.

Pitt retired Ditka’s No. 89 jersey in 1997.

The takeaway

North Carolina: The Tar Heels flirted with a marquee win at home last week when they pulled within one against Notre Dame in the second half. But they were able to put it all together with a strong second half on Saturday.

Pitt: The Panthers were unable to start 6-0 for the first time since 2024 and the second time since 1982. Geriner showed flashes in his first start at Pitt, but struggled at times in the second half with the Panthers attempting to rally.

Up next

North Carolina: Travels to face Duke on Oct. 17.

Pitt: Visits Boston College on Oct. 17.

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