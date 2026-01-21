Bills owner feels team hit 'proverbial wall' after latest playoff loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula felt his team hit what he called "the proverbial wall" in leading to his decision to abruptly fire coach Sean McDermott this week.

Speaking at a season-ending news conference on Wednesday, Pegula said he made up his mind immediately following a 33-30 overtime loss to Denver in a divisional playoff on Saturday. He based his decision in part on seeing how distraught many Bills players, including quarterback Josh Allen, appeared in the locker room in the aftermath of the loss.

“I saw the pain in Josh’s face at his (press conference). And I felt his pain,” Pegula said. “I know we can can do better. And I know we will get better.”

Pegula then listed off many of Buffalo’s more memorable playoff defeats over the nine seasons under McDermott.

“It was where does the leadership of the team on the field and in the locker room, where do we go from that moment — another playoff failure,” Pegula said. “That’s why I decided Sean had to leave.”

Pegula spoke at the podium alongside general manager Brandon Beane, who was promoted in adding the title of president of football operations. And it’s now on Beane to lead Buffalo’s first coaching search since McDermott took over in 2017 after two seasons under Rex Ryan.

The coaching search process has already begun, with the Bills already set to interview several candidates including former Giants coach and Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll; Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn, who finished the 2016 season as Buffalo’s interim coach; and Bills current offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Pegula said Allen had no input in McDermott’s firing, but added the quarterback will play a role in the coaching search.

Pegula opened the news conference by crediting McDermott for transforming a franchise that had endured a 17-season playoff drought into a perennial winner.

“We all remember the playoff drought before Sean got here,” Pegula said. “Sean has definitely left the Buffalo Bills in a better place than when he arrived in 2017. He gave his heart and soul trying to win a championship.”

Despite a 98-50 regular-season record, and seven straight double-digit-win seasons, McDermott dropped to 8-8 in the playoffs. Each of Buffalo’s past three postseason losses were decided by three points.

Buffalo ended the drought in 2017 and reached the playoffs in eight of nine seasons. What was missing was a Super Bowl berth, with the Bills losing the AFC title game twice, both times to Kansas City.

The Bills became the NFL’s first team to win a playoff round in six straight years but not reach the Super Bowl.

The lack of playoff success wore on Pegula.

“It was one year after another. I just couldn’t see us doing that with Sean,” Pegula said. “It’s not an easy decision trust me with that success. But what is success? Is it being in the playoffs seven years in a row with no Super Bowl."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.