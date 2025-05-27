Bills edge rusher Bosa sidelined by calf injury. Running back Cook absent from voluntary practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss all of the team's spring practices because of a calf injury, coach Sean McDermott announced Tuesday as the team opened its first series of voluntary sessions.

McDermott said Bosa was hurt while working out with the team last week, and he expects the player entering his 10th NFL season to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

"Yeah, I mean, listen, it is concerning. Durability, availability are key ties to our roster," McDermott said of Bosa's recent injury history, which led to him being released by the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

“And so we basically look ahead in terms of what he’s doing now, which is getting himself the treatment that he needs and he’s working hard at it,” he added. “And that’s all that he can control right now. And we get him back when we get them back probably at this point, training camp.”

The Bills signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract in March in the hopes that he can reestablish himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. Bosa, who turns 30 in July, is coming off three injury-shortened seasons in which he was limited to playing in 28 games because of groin, foot, hip and back issues.

His 72 sacks are tied for 10th most in the league since 2016, though he has combined for only 14 over the past three years.

Also, McDermott said running back James Cook was the only player not in attendance. Cook is entering his fourth season and is coming off a season in which he finished tied for the NFL lead and matched a team single-season record set by O.J. Simpson in 1975 with 16 TDs rushing touchdowns.

Cook has gone on social media this offseason to express his desire to seek an extension to his contract, which expires after this upcoming season.

General manager Brandon Beane said in March that he was moving on from negotiations with Cook to focus on the draft. And Cook has been the odd player out after Beane signed quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, edge rusher Greg Rousseau and cornerback Christian Benford to long-term extensions over the past three months.

Cook has been working out on his own in Florida, and McDermott said he’s been in regular contact with the player.

"James will be here when he’s ready to be here and we move forward.”

