Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup encourage donations for Spanish flood recovery efforts

MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — With the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup set to be played in Malaga, Spain, this month, the International Tennis Federation is making a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts for the recent catastrophic flooding in the country.

The ITF and its two team tournaments said in a news release Tuesday that they "express their deepest sympathy to the victims and support for the communities and families affected by the devastating floods in Spain and its regions."

The Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, along with the ITF, "are donating to the Cruz Roja, and we encourage all our fans and followers to contribute as well."

The ITF did not say how much it is donating.

Authorities have recovered more than 200 bodies in the eastern Valencia region after heavy downpours caused flash flooding. Police, firefighters and soldiers continued to search Tuesday for an unknown number of missing people.

The Billie Jean King Cup matches are scheduled for Nov. 13-20, and the Davis Cup — the last event of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal's career — is set for Nov. 19-24, all in Malaga.

