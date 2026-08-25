Big Ten plans to address eligibility after TE waived by NFL team intends to join LSU, AP source says

Big Ten administrators were scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss player eligibility a day after the agent for a player waived by the Cleveland Browns announced his client planned to go to LSU to use his fifth season of eligibility, The Associated Press has learned.

A person familiar with the situation said it was likely a vote would be taken on whether to bar such players from returning to play in the conference, though it was unclear whether athletic directors or school presidents would be voting. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten had not formally announced its plans for addressing the matter.

Former Mississippi tight end Dae'Quan Wright could be heading to LSU thanks to a state-level court order that is creating havoc throughout college sports by allowing Wright and others an unexpected fifth year of eligibility despite a NCAA rule change in June impacting players who graduated from high school in 2022.

Wright's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the AP on Monday that the tight end had been waived by the Cleveland Browns and, if he clears waivers, will join Lane Kiffin's roster at No. 11 LSU. Wright played two seasons for Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Wright was among a group of players who sued in a Louisiana court, saying the new NCAA rule granting five years of eligibility to most athletes should apply to him and others who were not “grandfathered” into the rule, which did not include the high school Class of 2022.

The Southeastern Conference said it firmly opposes professional athletes returning to play college sports.

“College athletes, not professional athletes, have been at the heart of the Southeastern Conference,” according to the SEC statement late Monday. “Individuals who choose to leave college athletics, sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition. Allowing that to occur will blur the line between college and professional sports, create significant competitive equity concerns and reduce opportunities for high school and current college athletes.”

The SEC concluded its statement by calling on Congress to pass a bill regulating college sports.

Earlier this summer, a Texas judge cleared the way for quarterback Brendan Sorsby to play at Texas Tech despite admitting to gambling in what usually means an NCAA ban. Other members of the Big 12 Conference and the Big 12 itself indicated strong opposition to the planned move and Sorsby eventually decided against trying to play again in college.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.