Bieniemy jokes wife Mia gave him blessing to rejoin Chiefs after she was shot at their Virginia home

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy joked Tuesday that he had the blessing of his wife, Mia, to return to the team after she was shot at their Virginia home because, well, “I know I was driving her and a bunch of my family members crazy in the house.”

Mia was shot the evening of July 26, and the couple's 27-year-old son, Elijah, was arrested. Eric left the Chiefs right away to help his family through the crisis, and he returned to camp last week ahead of a preseason loss to the Rams.

"First and foremost, yes, she's on a great road to recovery. Yes, she's doing great,” Bieniemy said of his wife, speaking to reporters for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital with multiple wounds. “It is one of the main reasons that I am back here, because of her recovery. She's truly a soldier. She's a saint. And it's been incredible to watch.”

Bieniemy was never far from camp, even while he was back home in Ashburn, Virginia. He was able to watch streams of practice from Missouri Western State University, and he was often conferenced into team meetings before and after the workouts.

At one point, he called Chiefs general manager Brett Veach — who he knew was seated beside coach Andy Reid — and told him to give Big Red the phone. Bieniemy proceeded to remind Reid to get on one of his players for a seemingly minor coaching point.

“I was yelling at the screen, yelling at players, yelling at coaches — ‘What the hell are we doing?!’ I'm yelling at myself, 'Why would you put that play in!?” Bieniemy said, smiling. “At the end of the day, I was making sure I was keeping up with what was going on.”

At the same time, he was driving Mia and the rest of the family crazy.

“So she was like, ‘You have my blessing to leave,’” Eric said, “so it was time to get back.”

Elijah Bieniemy has been charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. His court appearances remain delayed pending a mental health evaluation.

“I'd like to say thank you to the Hunt family, the entire Chiefs family for the outpouring, the love and support that my family has received through this particular situation,” Eric Bieniemy said. “And with all that said, we're back to football.”

While brash and demanding, Bieniemy is universally beloved within the Kansas City locker room. He was part of coaching staffs that helped the Chiefs reach three Super Bowls and win two, and he helped to set the foundation for the dynasty to come.

When he left a few years ago to serve as the Commanders' offensive coordinator, it was in the hopes that calling his own plays could someday lead to an NFL head coaching job. But Washington struggled in his lone season there and the coaching staff was let go, and Bieniemy ended up spending a season at UCLA and last season coaching the running backs for the Chicago Bears.

He returned to Kansas City to replace Matt Nagy, who left to become the offensive coordinator of the Giants.

“Obviously it’s great to have him back. We missed him and prayed for his family when he was out,” Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said. “But to have a guy like that come back to the field, man, a competitor — it brings out the best in us.”

NOTES: LT Josh Simmons did not practice Tuesday because of back pain. He worked out alongside RG Trey Smith, who has been out with a hip injury. ... DE Ashton Gillotte (foot) and WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) left practice early. Gillotte already has missed time with a hamstring injury. ... LB Drue Tranquill (back) and CB L'Jarius Snead (knee) were back in pads for the workout.

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