Betts' sacrifice fly and Hernández's homer lift Dodgers over Padres for tie in NL West

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Mookie Betts had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, Teoscar Hernández homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 3-2 on Friday night to tie the Padres atop the NL West.

After three straight hits to open the third, the Dodgers tied it at 1 when Shohei Ohtani grounded into a fielder's choice to second that scored Michael Conforto. Betts' sacrifice fly scored Alex Freeland before Ohtani was caught stealing to end the inning.

Hernández homered 400 feet to center off Jeremiah Estrada in the seventh for a 3-1 lead.

The Dodgers ended a four-game skid and the Padres' five-game winning streak.

Ramón Laureano homered off Clayton Kershaw (7-2) to give the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first. He sent a hanging curveball 400 feet into left where it hit the foul pole.

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia hit Jose Iglesias and Jake Cronenworth back-to-back and walked Fernando Tatis Jr. to load the bases in the eighth. Luis Arraez's sacrifice fly cut it to 3-2.

Jack Dreyer got the final out for his second save.

Randy Vasquez (3-6) took the loss.

Key moment

Padres catcher Freddy Fermin crashed into the padded railing in front of the camera well next to San Diego's dugout trying to make a foul catch on Andy Pages. Fermin hit the railing with his chest and the ball was jarred loose. He stayed in the game.

Key stat

Kershaw retired the Padres in order in four innings.

Up next

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (5-10, 4.52 ERA) was set to start Saturday against LHP Blake Snell (2-1, 2.37).

