Benfica's Prestianni denies racially insulting Real Madrid's Vinícius in Champions League game

MADRID — Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni has denied racially insulting Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

“I have never been racist with anyone and I regret the threats that I received from Real Madrid players,” the 20-year-old Argentina forward said on X.

The Champions League playoff game at Benfica's Stadium of Light was halted for nearly 10 minutes on Tuesday after the referee initiated the anti-racism protocol.

Benfica showed support for Prestianni on Wednesday, with the Portuguese club claiming that Madrid players who said they heard the insult were too far away.

Benfica fans had reacted angrily to Vinícius celebrating his 50th-minute goal by dancing by the corner flag, throwing bottles and other objects toward the Madrid players. Prestianni then confronted Vinícius and said something while covering his mouth with his jersey.

Vinícius said Prestianni racially insulted him during the game, which Madrid won 1-0. Madrid hosts the second leg on Feb. 25 with the overall winner advancing to the round of 16 in European club soccer's top competition.

After the match, Vinícius posted a photo on Instagram of him celebrating by the Benfica corner flag. He wrote: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouths with their shirts to show how they are weak. ... Nothing that happened today is new to me in my life and in my family’s life. I was shown a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don’t know why.”

Madrid players said they considered leaving the field but eventually decided to continue playing.

Benfica posted a video on X.

“As the images show, given the distance, the Real Madrid players couldn't have heard what they have been saying that they heard,” Benfica said.

The club had already posted Prestianni's statement along with the words: "Together, by your side."

Prestianni defends himself

Prestianni insisted that Vinícius misunderstood what was said, while Benfica players after the match reportedly said the Argentine provoked the Brazil forward but never racially insulted him.

“I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at the player Vinícius Júnior, who unfortunately misinterpreted what he thought he had heard,” Prestianni said.

He did not say why he covered his mouth.

The referee appeared to show that he did not hear anything and gestured that Prestianni had the shirt over his mouth. Vinícius, who is Black and has been repeatedly subjected to racist abuse in Spain, went to the sideline and sat in the dugout while play was stopped.

Prestianni was not shown a yellow card and continued playing. He was substituted in the 81st and was applauded by Benfica fans.

Kylian Mbappé was among the Madrid players who strongly defended Vinícius and posted on X: "Dance, Vini, and please never stop. They will never tell us what we have to do or not."

The France great also said Prestianni should never play in the Champions League again.

UEFA said in a statement that “the official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed."

Mourinho's reaction

Cameras picked up Vinícius telling French referee François Letexier that Prestianni called him a “monkey.”

Benfica coach José Mourinho criticized Vinícius for celebrating by the Benfica flag. He spoke with both players and said he did not want to say he believed one over the other.

Mourinho said he told Vinícius that the greatest player in Benfica’s history — Eusébio — was also Black, but seemed to question why the Madrid player was so frequently targeted by racist abuse.

Some online videos on Wednesday appeared to show a few Benfica fans doing monkey gestures from the stands.

