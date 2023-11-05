Bell's championship chances end with mechanical failure in NASCAR title race at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Christopher Bell was the first driver eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday after mechanical problems caused him to hit the wall early at Phoenix Raceway.

Bell, in the championship final four for the second straight season, was running sixth when he complained about brake issues over his radio. On lap 109, his car abruptly shook, veered into the outside wall and fire could be seen around his right wheel.

“The wheel is straight,” Bell said in the immediate aftermath. “But it's killed.”

Bell was able to get the car back to pit road, but his afternoon was over. The 28-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver won two races this season. His departure left the championship contenders down to the trio of Kyle Larson, William Byron and Ryan Blaney.

“That's the first time I've exploded a rotor in my career,” Bell said. “It stinks to not have the shot at the end of it. We were all four close.”

Byron led 94 laps early in the race and started from the pole but nonchampionship contenders had taken control of the race as the second stage wound down. The Cup champion will be the highest finishing driver of the three remaining contenders.

___

