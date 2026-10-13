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Bears DE Montez Sweat suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy

By Associated Press
Bears Panthers Football Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) defends during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (Kara Durrette via AP) (Kara Durrette/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The league announced the punishment on Tuesday. Chicago visits Atlanta on Sunday and hosts New England on Oct. 22.

The loss of Sweat is a big blow for the Bears as they look to bounce back from Sunday's 31-7 loss at Green Bay. He has two of the team's 12 sacks through five games.

Fellow defensive lineman Shemar Turner replaced Sweat on Chicago's roster. The 23-year-old Turner, a second-round selection in last year's draft, opened the season on the physically unable to perform list while he continued his recovery from a torn ACL.

The 6-foot-6 Sweat was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft. He played for the team for four-plus seasons before he was traded to Chicago on Oct. 31, 2023.

Sweat has 23 1/2 sacks in 47 games with the Bears, including 10 last season. He has 59 sacks in 114 games overall.

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