Barcola joins Liverpool from PSG in $166M deal for biggest signing of the summer transfer window

Liverpool finalized the most expensive transfer of the summer window by signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday in a deal worth 123 million pounds ($166 million).

Liverpool secured its main target of the summer after a monthslong pursuit of a speedy 23-year-old France international who is coming off winning back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG but mainly as an impact substitute, backing up Désiré Doué.

Now Barcola will expect to be a key part of an expensively assembled Liverpool attack that also includes striker Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, who were signed last summer for 125 million pounds ($170 million) and 116 million pounds ($156 million), respectively.

“It took a long time,” Barcola said in a Liverpool statement after signing what the club described as a long-term contract, “but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play.”

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Barcola is primarily a left winger so isn't a like-for-like replacement for Liverpool great Mohamed Salah, who played on the right for nine years before leaving for Trabzonspor to end a trophy-laden spell at Anfield.

The deal will see Liverpool paying 106 million pounds ($143 million) for Barcola, who was part of the France team which lost in the semifinals to Spain at the World Cup this summer, and up to an additional 17 million pounds ($23 million) in potential add-ons. Barcola joined PSG for 45 million euros ($38.5 million) from Lyon in 2023.

The fee sets a record for a player leaving the French league.

PSG said Barcola helped to “write one of the most beautiful pages in the history of Paris Saint-Germain.”

“Through his talent and the emotions he offered to the fans, Bradley will remain in the hearts of Parisians,” PSG said.

Barcola will look to spark Liverpool

Barcola, a fast and direct winger, joins a team that has gotten off to a sluggish start to the Premier League, with Liverpool needing late goals to salvage draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in the opening two rounds.

Cody Gakpo and summer signing Víctor Muñoz have played on the left wing so far this season. Gakpo reportedly has been a target of Manchester City in the final days of the transfer window.

Liverpool will also play in the Champions League this season.

Without Barcola, a slow start for PSG

PSG made a massive profit from Barcola's sale, but without him, the team has struggled to unsettle its opponents’ defenses, drawing its opening two Ligue 1 matches.

Known for his explosive pace, acceleration and ability to stretch defenses, Barcola was always capable of creating space for the two-time European champions. That quality could be missing for Luis Enrique’s side this season, although wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Doué still provide plenty of quality on the flanks.

PSG also reinforced its attack over the summer with the signings of Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts, helping to offset the loss of depth following Barcola's departure.

Barcola made 152 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists. Over three seasons with PSG, he won the Champions League twice, three French league titles, two French Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and one Intercontinental Cup.

Barcola joins list of costliest soccer transfers ever

According to soccer industry website Transfermarkt, Barcola comes in at No. 10 in the list of most expensive transfers of all time, in euros.

The up-front base fee of 125 million euros is far below the 222 million euros that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in August 2017, which doubled the then-world-record outlay of Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus a year earlier. That fee for Neymar remains the world record nearly a decade on.

A few weeks after buying Neymar, PSG also secured a loan deal for Kylian Mbappé — then the rising star of French soccer playing for Monaco — that included the option to make the move permanent in 2018. PSG did so for 180 million euros, putting that at No. 2 in the all-time list.

English clubs have spent big this summer — but this is the biggest deal of the lot.

The most expensive previously was Morgan Rogers, who left Aston Villa for Chelsea for $156 million. Next is Elliot Anderson, who joined Man City from Nottingham Forest for $155 million and then it's Sandro Tonali, who signed for Tottenham for $133 million from Newcastle.

The transfer window shuts late Tuesday.

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