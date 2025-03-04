Bad Bunny agency announces deal with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

MIAMI — (AP) — Rimas Sports, the agency co-owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny whose leaders have been suspended by the baseball players’ union, announced a management deal Tuesday with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

Rimas said it will oversee marketing, brand relations and other services, working to “expand his portfolio as an athlete, businessman and philanthropist.”

Tatis and the Padres agreed in 2021 to a $340 million, 14-year contract negotiated by MVP Sports, an agency headed by Dan Lozano.

Rimas Sports says it is a partnership among Bad Bunny and executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda. The company says it represents Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar and the New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez.

The Major League Baseball Players Association revoked the agent certification of Rimas' William Arroyo last April and denied certification to Assad and Miranda, citing a $200,000 interest-free loan and a $19,500 gift. The union issued a $400,000 fine for misconduct.

Arbitrator Ruth M. Moscovitch last October upheld the union's five-year suspensions of Assad and Miranda and cut Arroyo's suspension to three years.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden in Manhattan set a Feb. 18 deadline for Assad, Miranda and Arroyo to file a response to the union's motion to confirm the decision, but no response has been filed.

