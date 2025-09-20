Backup QB Will Hammond sparks No. 17 Texas Tech's offense to a 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Backup quarterback Will Hammond stepped into a stagnant Texas Tech offense in the third quarter and put together four scoring drives to lead the 17th-ranked Red Raiders to a 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah on Saturday.

Hammond threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards. He entered the game in relief of Behren Morton, whose helmet slammed on the turf after he slid head first into contact with Utah linebacker Johnathan Hall during the Red Raiders' (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) opening drive of the third quarter. Morton was ruled out after the hit with his teaming leading 10-3. He threw for 142 yards and two interceptions before exiting.

Utah QB Devon Dampier threw for 162 yards and two interceptions. The Utes (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) were held to 263 total yards and committed four turnovers.

Texas Tech opened the scoring early in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from Cameron Dickey, who finished the day with 67 yards and two scores.

Stone Harrington’s career-long 58-yard field goal extended the Red Raiders’ lead to 10-0 late in the second quarter.

The Utes had a 69-yard TD pass from Dampier to Jackson Bennee called back on an ineligible receiver penalty. Their first-half points came from Dillon Curtis’ 32-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Dickey put the Red Raiders up 27-10 with 3:41 remaining in the fourth quarter when he took a hand off, squeezed his way through a scrum of players and popped out the other side for a 24-yard touchdown run.

Utah threw an interception on its ensuing drive, which led to another Tech touchdown. The home fans had already started leaving the stadium by the time Hammond threw a spot-on ball to Reggie Virgil for the 21-yard score.

The takeaway

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders should move up in the AP poll following a smothering defensive performance.

Utah: The Utes will likely drop a few spots after struggling on offense for four quarters.

Up next

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have a bye before visiting Houston on October 4th.

Utah: The Utes visit West Virginia on Saturday.

