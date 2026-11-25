UNCASVILLE, Conn. — UConn coach Geno Auriemma is frustrated.

Seven games into the season and the Huskies are far from the team he's accustomed to seeing.

"Never had a team at UConn miss as many layups as this team misses or commit as many stupid fouls as this team does," he said after the 65-56 loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night. "Hard to beat the best team in the country when you're beating yourself. Incredibly frustrating."

The Huskies are 4-3 now. It's only the third time in the last 40 years that they've started this poorly. The other two times came in Auriemma's second season in 1986-87 and then in 2023-24. Three years ago they still made the Final Four.

"I'm having a really hard time coaching this team," he said. "It would be nice if I could get a little bit of help."

Auriemma put together a tough schedule as his team has already faced No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Louisville. The Huskies lost all of those games with Tuesday's game the closest of the three.

Against South Carolina, the Huskies outscored the Gamecocks in three of the four quarters. The problem was the final five or so minutes before the half when South Carolina went on a 22-2 run to open a double-digit lead that the Huskies didn't really threaten.

“We’re really immature and I said that at the beginning of the season, it’s just a very, very, very immature team basketball-wise,” he said.

Showing flashes of playing well is what makes it even more difficult for Auriemma, who has won 12 national championships, to understand. He takes some of the blame for putting together the tough schedule. A game against No. 5 Duke is up next on Saturday.

“These are basically tests to see whether or not you’re on your way to being prepared, identifying things that you need to fix,” he said. “That was the whole point of putting the schedule together, but maybe I did this team a disservice. You know, maybe they’re just not mentally ready for something like this. Maybe it’s just too much for them.”

Reigning AP Player of the Year Sarah Strong had 22 points and 12 rebounds, but found herself once again on the bench in foul trouble. She missed a lot of the Michigan game because of fouls.

“I think it has to be a different intensity about us,” Strong said of the struggles. “I think we just have to listen, like we can’t just keep trying to do it our way. Obviously it doesn’t work. We just have to be different. I’m tired of having the same conversation, but something has to change and has to start with us.”

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