Kane scoreless as Bayern draws in Klassiker against Dortmund ahead of Milan derby

Harry Kane failed to score in his first game since winning the Ballon d'Or as Bayern Munich gave up a late goal to draw with Borussia Dortmund in the German Klassiker on Saturday.

After scoring 73 times for club and country in the 2025-26 season, Kane had a rare off-day which left Bayern and Dortmund level on points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere in Europe there was a Milan derby and losses for both Manchester teams.

Lots of ceremony for Kane but no goals

Bayern honored Kane ahead of kickoff as he showed off the trophy with his family on the field to cheers from the crowd. “The support you’ve shown me since I arrived has been incredible,” he told the fans.

Kane hit a penalty against the crossbar and hit the post on another chance, but did set up Bayern's second goal with a smart header that left Dayot Upamecano an easy finish. Fabio Silva canceled that out with an 89th-minute leveler for Dortmund.

There were injury concerns, too, for Bayern as Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry all went off hurt.

Bayern was without coach Vincent Kompany, who was resting after he was released from hospital following a sudden collapse last week.

In Italy, AC Milan hosted Inter Milan in the latest edition of their famous rivalry.

Atletico top in Spain before Barcelona plays

Atletico Madrid went to the top of La Liga — for a few hours, at least — after beating Levante 2-0.

Left back Alejandro Grimaldo seized on a missed interception in the Levante defense to get Atletico started with a goal in the 36th minute, then Giuliano Simeone finished off an incisive team move for the second.

Atletico went one point ahead of Barcelona in the table but Barcelona can take the top place back when it plays Alaves later Saturday.

Players wore black armbands as Spain mourned after a deadly train collision. The Spanish soccer federation postponed 24 Copa del Rey games that were scheduled for Wednesday.

Manchester glum after United and City lose

In the English Premier League, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick's job was under yet more pressure after a 2-0 loss at Chelsea.

United is on a nine-match winless run in all competitions and Carrick's coaching came under more scrutiny as he didn't acknowledge Lisandro Martinez as the Argentine defender headed for the tunnel after being sent off.

Yasin Ayari's early goal made the difference as league leader Manchester City was beaten at home by third-placed Brighton 1-0.

That was a second straight league loss for City after opening the campaign with seven wins in a row. It also means champion Arsenal can take top spot off City on Sunday with a draw or a win against Liverpool. Tottenham climbed to eighth after beating 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0.

High-flying Freiburg wins again

In the Bundesliga, last season's Europa League finalist Freiburg beat Augsburg 2-1 on Cyriaque Irie's 85th-minute goal to stay third and cut the gap to one point behind leading duo Dortmund and Bayern ahead of their Klassiker.

Leipzig was close behind in fourth after beating Schalke 2-0.

League top scorer Niclas Füllkrug added his ninth goal as Werder Bremen beat Hoffenheim 2-0 to move up to fifth.

Bayer Leverkusen's strong early form hit another setback in a 4-2 loss at home to Stuttgart for back-to-back defeats. Borussia Moenchengladbach and Paderborn drew 0-0.

In Italy, Bologna beat Monza 2-1 to move up to eighth in Serie A. Third-placed Roma beat struggling Udinese 5-2.

In France, Troyes hosted Le Mans in the only Ligue 1 game of the day after three others were moved because of protests across the country.

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