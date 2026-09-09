Astros' Jose Altuve doubles in 3rd inning vs. Phillies for 2,500th career hit

PHILADELPHIA — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve doubled in the third inning against Philadelphia on Wednesday night for his 2,500th career hit.

The 36-year-old Altuve reached the milestone with a hit to center field against Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez, becoming the second player in franchise history to reach 2,500 hits. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio is Houston’s all-time leader with 3,060 hits.

Altuve was hitless in Tuesday’s series opener against the Phillies. He had moved to within one of the mark with a three-hit game against Arizona on Sunday.

Altuve, whose career began in 2011, is a three-time batting champ (2014, 2016, 2017) and was the American League MVP in 2017. He has won two World Series titles with the Astros.

Altuve and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only active players to have 2,500 career hits. Freeman reached the mark earlier this season.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.