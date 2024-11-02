Ashton Jeanty, Maddux Madsen help No. 15 Boise State rout San Diego State 56-24

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns, Maddux Madsen threw for 307 yards and four scores — both career highs — and No. 15 Boise State routed San Diego State 56-24 on Friday night for its sixth straight victory.

Jeanty had his eighth straight 100-yard game to break the school record set by Jay Ajayi in 2014. The star running back struggled in the first half with 37 yards on 15 carries before rushing for 112 yards in the third quarter and sitting out the fourth.

“We’re getting the kitchen sink thrown at us in terms of stopping the run,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “But the throws Maddux made in the box was what we needed.”

Madsen completed 24 of 32 passes without an interception for the Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West).

“Maddux played elite tonight and I still believe there’s a lot more in the tank for him,” Danielson said. “I know there’s going to be a couple of things where he can grow, but he played big time tonight with what he did with the football and running for some first downs. I’m very proud of him.”

After Boise State scored on its first two possessions, A’Marion McCoy returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter. The Broncos made it three straight possessions with a TD midway through the second.

The Broncos’ lone loss was a 37-34 setback at now-No. 1 Oregon on Sept. 7. They have won three straight against San Diego State (3-5, 2-1) for the first time.

San Diego State coach Sean Lewis’s defense went all in to try to stop Jeanty early in the game, forcing Madsen to beat them with his arm.

“We did a great job of putting multiple hats in the box early on, and they have a lot of weapons,” Lewis said. “I know Ashton Jeanty gets the lions' share of the ink and rightfully so with his ability. But because of his strength and the number of hats you have to commit (to stopping him), it opens you up and exposes you to other aspects like their throwing game, which they were able to do a nice job with.”

Latrell Caples led Boise State in receiving with 90 yards and three TDs on six catches. Cameron Camper had four catches for 50 yards.

Marquez Cooper had 94 yards and a TD on 16 carries for San Diego State. Danny O’Neil threw for 155 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Takeaways

San Diego State: Despite a disappointing start to the season, the Aztecs still have an opportunity to become bowl eligible.

Boise State: While Jeanty has been the team’s unquestionable star, the Broncos showed they’re not a one-trick pony on offense. Madsen, who commanded an offense that amassed 541 total yards, looked comfortable in the pocket and used his feet to extend plays and pick up critical yards in key moments in the first half.

Up next

San Diego State: Hosts New Mexico on Friday night.

Boise State: Hosts Nevada on Nov. 9.

