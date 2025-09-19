Arsenal makes sweeping boardroom changes to inject 'fresh thinking' for trophy pursuit

LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal announced the surprise departure of vice chairman Tim Lewis on Friday as part of a major reshuffle of the club’s board to inject “fresh thinking and energy” in its pursuit of trophies.

Arsenal hasn't won any major silverware since 2020 and spent approximately 250 million pounds ($335 million) in the summer transfer window on new players, including Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi, to strengthen the squad.

The 62-year-old Lewis played a key role alongside manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta in overseeing that spending spree.

Lewis has advised Arsenal’s ownership, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, since 2007 and was the vice chair for the past 2 1/2 years, having joined the board in 2020.

In the reshuffle, managing director Richard Garlick has taken up the role of CEO, while KSE representatives Kelly Blaha, Otto Maly, and film producer and director Ben Winston come onto the board as non-executive directors.

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke thanked Lewis for playing “a pivotal role” to ensure the team is “in a great position to continue to deliver our strategy in our ambition to win major trophies.”

“In keeping with our desire to always move forward, we will strengthen our board with some exciting additions who will bring vast experience to the club across a wide range of professions," Kroenke said.

“The group know and love Arsenal, and will bring a different skillset and expertise while injecting fresh thinking and energy to support us all to achieve our ambitions."

