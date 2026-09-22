Arizona State report shows training plan not submitted before hockey player's collapse

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State hockey coaches were present when a player collapsed during an outdoor workout, but plans for the training session were not submitted to the school, according to a preliminary issued by the university on Tuesday.

Matthew Mayich collapsed during an Aug. 20 workout and remains hospitalized with what family attorney Rob Carey said was exertional heat stroke that reduced flow of oxygen to his brain. The 21-year-old is unlikely to recover, Carey said.

The Arizona State police department is investigating the incident and a report will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for independent review when completed.

Arizona State's preliminary report said the hockey coaching staff asked permission for Timothy Ziesel, a former Green Beret, to speak with the team during a three-day, team-building event. The coaching staff did not “submit a plan of training activities for review by ASU's strength and conditioning coaches prior to the event,” according to the report released by James Rund, ASU’s senior vice president of educational outreach and student services.

“In the month following Matthew’s hospitalization, our review has focused on fact finding with the goal of identifying additional steps that ASU can and should take to improve student-athletes’ well-being,” the report said. “As limited medical information is available to us, and we remain committed to respecting the privacy of Matthew and his family, our review has focused on the circumstances surrounding the workout and related university policies, procedures and training protocols.”

Arizona State said it will engage a multi-disciplinary panel of experts to provide recommendations regarding best practices for outdoor athletic activities.

“A month later, nobody’s been named, nobody’s been suspended, nobody’s been fired for violating the very policies ASU published today, and the university wants to appoint a committee,” Carey said in a statement issued to The Associated Press. “A committee isn’t going to tell us why grown men with a rulebook in their hands let this happen to a young man at his first real workout in the desert. That’s what an investigation is for, and it’s why we’re going to ask the County Attorney to do one.”

Arizona State's report showed temperatures during the workout that started at 7 a.m. ranged from 86 to 89 degrees, with humidity between 51% and 46%.

Rund said all student-athletes who participated in the event had been medically cleared before the workout, including Mayich, who previously participated in three voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.

The workout at Sun Angel Stadium including a series of calisthenic circuits and body weight exercise, with the student-athletes getting a water break about 20 minutes into the activity.

Mayich collapsed during a “wind-down” run while carrying a 10-pound medicine ball. Mayich fell to the ground after several stumbles and tried to get up, falling again.

Mayich was initially responsive after trainers applied ice towels and poured water over him, but quickly deteriorated, prompting a call to 911.

“What the report doesn’t say is what the players will tell you: this was a punishment workout,” Carey said. “Miss a count, your group runs again. The head coach set it up, stood there and watched it, and didn’t stop it when the signs were there. And when Matthew went down, there was no plan and no preparation, so he was treated in a way that hurt his chances rather than helped them.”

The Blues drafted Mayich in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL draft, but he never signed an entry-level contract. The Stoney Creek, Ontario, native played four seasons with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League before playing at Clarkson University last season.

Mayich transferred to Arizona State for the upcoming season.

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