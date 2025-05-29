Argentine court declares a mistrial in the death of soccer star Maradona

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — An Argentine court on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, the latest dramatic twist in a trial that has captivated the nation and the soccer world for more than two months.

The judges ruled there would be a new trial, without specifying when.

The whiplash decision comes after one of the three judges overseeing the trial stepped down over criticism surrounding her participation in a forthcoming documentary about the case, Divine Justice, which spans the aftermath of Maradona’s death to the start of the trial.

A one-and-a-half-minute trailer intercuts archival footage of Maradona scoring goals with shots of the judge, Julieta Makintach, strutting through the court in high heels and a short skirt. Presenting the teaser in court, the prosecutor asked judges to investigate Makintach’s alleged role in allowing the documentary to be filmed during the trial.

As the documentary snowballed into a national scandal, Makintach on Tuesday said that she had "no choice" but to resign from the case

As a result, the judges decided on Thursday to restart the entire case, effectively turning the clock back on all proceedings since March 11, when the trial began amid intense media scrutiny and called dozens of distraught witnesses to testify over the course of the following weeks.

Thursday’s decision threw into doubt the timeline of the trial, which was initially expected to last until July. The panel said that a higher court would select the three new judges by lottery.

The case accuses Maradona’s medical team of failing to provide adequate care for the soccer star in weeks leading up to November 25, 2020, when, at the age of 60, Maradona died from cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery for a blood clot on the brain.

The defendants in the case include Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s primary physician at the time of his death, as well as his psychologist, psychiatrist, medical coordinator and nurses.

They all deny the charges and say Maradona was a difficult patient who did not allow himself to be treated.

Maradona, who famously won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. At home, his fellow Argentines revere him as a national hero.

