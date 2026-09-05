Arch Manning throws four TD passes and No. 5 Texas eases past Texas State in season opener 59-7

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Cam Coleman, and No. 5 Texas eased into the season with a 59-7 win over Texas State on Saturday.

Manning connected with Coleman for Texas' first touchdown and with Ryan Wingo on the Longhorns' next possession. Graceson Littleton's 59-yard fumble return touchdown put Texas ahead 28-0 in the second quarter.

Coleman played his first two seasons at Auburn and was one of the top transfers in the country when he signed with Texas. He caught three passes for 70 yards in his Longhorns debut. Raleek Brown, who transferred from Arizona State, also scored twice.

Manning left the game in the third quarter with Texas leading 42-7.

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Texas will host No. 1 Ohio State next week. The programs have an intense recent history. Ohio State beat Texas in the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinals, and again in the 2025 season opener.

The takeaway

Texas State: The Bobcats (0-1) join the rebuilt Pac-12 this season after 13 years in the Sun Belt. Do-everything quarterback Brad Jackson passed for 150 yards and ran for 27 but was mostly held in check.

Texas: The Longhorns forced three turnovers and held Texas State under 350 total yards in new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's first game back at Texas. The former Florida and South Carolina head coach was defensive coordinator at Texas from 2008-2010, which included a loss in the national championship game in 2009.

Up next

Texas State hosts UTSA on Sept. 12.

Texas hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Sept. 12.

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