AP Top 25 Takeaways: Back door to the College Football Playoff is likely to be blocked this season

The back door to the College Football playoff is unlikely to be open for Ohio State or anybody else this championship weekend.

A season defined by almost-upsets and favorites finding a way continued during rivalry weekend with a couple of College Football Playoff contenders withstanding unranked in-state foes Saturday.

No. 4 Washington and Michael Penix Jr. used a bold fourth-and-1 call and walk-off field goal to beat Washington State in the Apple Cup and stay unbeaten heading into the Pac-12 title game.

That was easy compared to what No. 8 Alabama needed to escape Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond connected for a touchdown in the final minute on fourth-and-goal ... from the 31! And the Crimson Tide stayed in CFP contention as they prepare for the Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia.

As for the second-ranked Buckeyes, make it three straight losses to Michigan. The third-ranked Wolverines, without coach Jim Harbaugh (or Connor Stalions) on the sideline, beat Ohio State for the third straight year.

Michigan's players, acting head coach Sherrone Moore and athletic director all refused to bite when asked if the victory validated three years of victories that some believe are tainted by allegations of in-person scouting and sign-stealing that have led to an NCAA investigation and a three-game suspension of Harbaugh by the Big Ten.

"I think it proves that this team is a great team," athletic director Warde Manuel said. “And they can play through the adversity of their coach being suspended. Just really proud of their effort, the way they stick together. They’re passionate to play for each other. It’s just remarkable.”

Michigan turning getting caught cheating into overcoming adversity feeds the ire of many fans. The Wolverines are a victory over No. 20 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game away from a third straight playoff appearance.

J.J. McCarthy and crew will wear the villains' black hats and don't seem to care about your finger wags and eye rolls.

“We only care about us,” McCarthy said.

With only the worst offense in the Power Five standing in the way, if you're looking for a championship week upset, Indianapolis is probably not the spot.

Upsets have been hard to find this season. That's how you get five unbeaten Power Five teams heading into rivalry weekend. Michigan-Ohio State narrowed it down to four.

Washington has dodged the upset bug over the back half of the season more than any of the unbeatens, but the Huskies managed to stay that way long enough to give the Pac-12 something it has never had: a Pac-12 championship game with two legitimate CFP contenders.

Washington (12-0) and No. 6 Oregon (11-1) have taken very different paths to their rematch in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The Huskies have lived on the edge, winning six straight games by 10 points of fewer. The Ducks' last six victories have been by an average of 26 points, with no one-possession games. Huskies-Ducks II could break the Pac-12's playoff drought right before the conference falls apart.

Alabama (11-1) has been a work in progress all season, but remarkably that's still good enough to give the Crimson Tide a chance to make the CFP for the eighth time in 10 seasons of the four-team format.

A Tide team that needed a small miracle to beat an Auburn team that just a week ago got pounded at home by New Mexico State didn't look like a serious threat to derail two-time defending champion Georgia in Atlanta next Saturday. But there is precedent.

In 2021, Bryce Young led a late game-tying drive and Alabama beat a mediocre Auburn team in OT on the way to Atlanta. That Tide team then ambushed the unbeaten Bulldogs to force their way into the playoff.

Georgia made the playoff without winning its conference and won it all. Ohio State was one of two teams that didn't win its league to make the playoff last year along with TCU, which lost the Big 12 title game after a perfect regular season.

That path probably won't exist this year.

No. 7 Texas (11-1) is the Big 12's only CFP hope and will need to beat No. 21 Oklahoma State in the conference title game in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys, who have been all over the place this season, needed a huge comeback and double overtime against BYU to earn their chance to spoil the Longhorns' going-away party. Texas joins the SEC next year.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 5 Florida State was trying to stay unbeaten Saturday night against Florida without injured star quarterback Jordan Travis.

The ACC, the Power Five conference that has absorbed a few big upsets this season, is also down to one CFP contender after No. 9 Louisville (10-2) was knocked off by Kentucky.

In the final season before playoff expansion to 12 teams, cutting the field to four might be tricky.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: The hiring season is about to go from zero to 60. Michigan State made its move Saturday by luring Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State, a tough blow for a school with an uncertain future when it comes to conference affiliation. ... Don't be surprised if most teams with openings are not willing to wait another week for coaches involved in conference championship games. Not with the transfer portal opening on Dec. 4. Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Syracuse could all have their vacancies filled by Monday. ... Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby seems to be the front-runner at Mississippi State.

___

___

