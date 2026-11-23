South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll released Monday with a matchup looming against No. 7 UConn.

The Gamecocks and Huskies will play Tuesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. It will be their first meeting since the Final Four game last season when South Carolina won comfortably and there was a heated exchange between coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley right before the buzzer.

Michigan, Louisville, USC and Duke followed the Gamecocks, who received all 33 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas was sixth with UConn, Iowa, LSU and UCLA rounding out the top 10.

The only losses by Top 25 teams last week came against each other. In a matchup of No. 19s, Ohio State edged Ole Miss 60-57. The Buckeyes then lost to No. 6 Texas on Sunday. The only other game within single digits was USC's nine-point win over Baylor. Despite the loss, the Bears (6-1) entered the poll at No. 25 this week.

Ranked teams won the other 40 games by an average of nearly 44 points.

This week, many of the top teams are playing in holiday tournaments in the Carribean and Mexico.

The rest of the rankings

Kentucky switched places with Vanderbilt to move up to 11th. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and TCU followed them. Washington remained 16th after an impressive 55-point win over Stanford, the worst loss in Cardinal history. Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State were next. The final six were Illinois, Mississippi, West Virginia, Nebraska, North Carolina and Baylor. The Bears replaced Big 12 Conference mate Oklahoma State.

Conference supremacy

The Big Ten has 10 teams in the Top 25, including four of the top 10. The Southeastern Conference has seven, including three in the top 10. The Atlantic Coast Conference has two in the top 10 and four overall, and the Big 12 has three ranked teams. The Big East has one.

Game of the week

No. 5 Duke vs No. 7 UConn, Saturday. The two teams will play in Boston in a post-Thanksgiving matchup. They last played in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with UConn winning 53-45. The Huskies have won the last 11 games in the series. They will play each other in a home-and-home over the next two years.

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