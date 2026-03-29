Antonelli starts from pole-position in Japan with Hamilton looking for another podium finish

SUZUKA, Japan — Much of the focus in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix will be on Mercedes' 19-year-old driver Kimi Antonelli — he's on the pole — and Ferrari's 41-year-old Lewis Hamilton, the most decorated racer in Formula 1 history.

Antonelli won the first F1 race of his career two weeks ago in China, the second-youngest winner in history. The youngest was Max Verstappen in 2016 at only 18. The young Italian also won from pole-position in China, the youngest to ever claim that spot.

It was a rare sighting on Sunday when Hamilton and Antonelli were spotted walking together into the paddock area at the Suzuka circuit in central Japan. They know each well from Hamilton's days at Mercedes.

Consider this. When Hamilton won his first Formula 1 race in 2007 in Canada, Antonelli was only 9 1/2 months old. Of course, it marks the change of generations in the sport.

Hamilton leads the F1 record books in almost every category: most races won (105), most poles (104), and most podiums (207). And the British drivers is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most world championships (7).

Hamilton had an abysmal season in 2025. He didn't win a race, nor did he get on the podium in his first season with Ferrari. He finished in fourth place — four times. That was all.

Hamilton broke through two weeks ago in China with a third-place finish, signaling he's back for 2026 in a competitive car.

“I've not lost what I had,” Hamilton said the other day in Suzuka.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell will start alongside on the front row as Mercedes aims for its third straight win of the young season. Russell and Antonelli have split the first two races in Australia and China.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts on the second row with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with Lando Norris of McLaren — the defending champion — on row three with Hamilton.

Verstappen, the four-time champion, is starting 11th on the grid as he struggles at Red Bull with the newly configured car designs being used this season in Formula 1.

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